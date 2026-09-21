This issue revisits the thrilling Kawasaki GPz750 Turbo and explains why it remains the most memorable survivor of motorcycling’s brief turbo era. Honda’s once-humble CB360 demonstrates its appeal as an affordable, dependable classic, while the complex Ariel Square Four represents ambitious British engineering. A major feature celebrates racer, film star, engineer and AMA champion Mert Lawwill, followed by a look at his rare street tracker. Readers can also discover a recommissioned one-off Norton prototype and two exciting CCM supermotos. Practical workshop coverage tackles paint repairs, progress on the Norton ES2 rebuild and Italian electrics, alongside news, events and reader advertisements.