This issue stars a beautifully restored Triumph Trophy 500, a light and agile machine with genuine desert-sled appeal. An inspiring BSA A50 conversion shows how hand controls returned one rider to motorcycling after a serious accident, while a Featherbed-framed NorJap combines fine handling with V-twin muscle. Readers can also explore the characterful Jawa 350 family, Honda’s dependable MD90 Postie bike and Yamaha’s ambitious TX750. The fascinating story of racer Ernst Degner joins coverage of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and a final verdict on the Suzuki GSX-8TT, plus practical workshop advice on headlamp restoration, Italian wiring and BMW valve servicing.