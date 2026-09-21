This issue celebrates some of Kawasaki’s most influential classics, led by the fast, dependable Z650 that helped reshape motorcycling. The lively Avenger and Samurai two-strokes reveal how Kawasaki’s early 250 and 350 models made an immediate impression. British machinery is represented by a history of AJS and a ride on the technically ambitious S3 V-twin, while Frank samples a beautifully preserved BSA Golden Flash sidecar outfit. Three brothers are reunited with their former Triumph Tiger, and the Suzuki GSX-8TT faces an extended road test. Workshop features cover BMW boxer servicing, Moto Morini restoration and regulator-rectifier replacement.