Classic Bike Guide June 2026

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What's in the issue

This issue celebrates some of Kawasaki’s most influential classics, led by the fast, dependable Z650 that helped reshape motorcycling. The lively Avenger and Samurai two-strokes reveal how Kawasaki’s early 250 and 350 models made an immediate impression. British machinery is represented by a history of AJS and a ride on the technically ambitious S3 V-twin, while Frank samples a beautifully preserved BSA Golden Flash sidecar outfit. Three brothers are reunited with their former Triumph Tiger, and the Suzuki GSX-8TT faces an extended road test. Workshop features cover BMW boxer servicing, Moto Morini restoration and regulator-rectifier replacement.