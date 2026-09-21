This Norton special celebrates the marque’s remarkable racing heritage, road bikes and unconventional engineering. Discover the Manx Norton that conquered Daytona, explore the development of Norton twins from the Model 7 to the Atlas, and revisit the rotary machines with an expert who knows them inside out. The enduring Commando also receives its share of attention, while an AJS Model 18 trials replica demonstrates how a box of parts became a hugely enjoyable classic. Workshop coverage follows the Norton ES2 and Moto Morini 350 projects, with additional practical advice on ethanol-free petrol, plus news, events, buying opportunities and archive discoveries.