WHAT IS CLASSIC BIKE GUIDE?

Buy - Sell - Ride - Restore... that’s Classic Bike Guide in a nutshell. If you own a classic, or are planning to buy one, then everything you need to know is right here.

WHY YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE...

BUY - SELL - RIDE - RESTORE

Every month, in Classic Bike Guide magazine...

Iconic motorcycles spanning more than a century from all around the world

In-depth features, historical reviews, hands-on rebuilds, tech tips, quick spins and riding lives

Essential buying guides, industry insiders, marque histories and model profiles

Concours classics, café customs, brats, bobbers and hi-tech trackers

Recommended reading for all distinguished gentlefolk Buying a classic bike? Start with CBG! Every month, in Classic Bike Guide magazine...Buying a classic bike? Start with CBG!

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.