This month’s cover star is Myles Gibson, and his 10-page Spot Fishing Guide is a genuine must-read. This isn’t about making things unnecessarily complicated—it’s a collection of brilliantly simple edges that can completely change how accurately you fish. From using a bubble float to quietly mark exactly where carp are feeding, to turning phone footage into pinpoint locations and understanding why a spot can actually become too clean, Myles takes the idea of being ‘on the spot’ to another level.

Elsewhere, Julian Cundiff takes us back to Life In The Limelight Before Social Media. Long before DMs and instant replies, thousands of anglers wrote to Jules with questions—and he wrote back. From handwritten letters and his Angling Times column to books, videos, tackle-show appearances and eventually Facebook and Instagram, it’s a fascinating and surprisingly personal look at almost 40 years in the public eye, and how the relationship between well-known anglers and their audience has completely changed.

Lewis Read returns for Part Two of his Big Interview, this time talking big carp, burnout and finding balance, while Tim Paisley barely gets a breather before beginning his brand-new Icons series.

There’s plenty more too, including 9 retainer slings going head-to-head, Bill Cottam’s pursuit of a 100lb common, Adam Penning’s latest diary and Matt Eaton explaining why, while seemingly everyone else turned to the Ronnie, he stuck resolutely with the Chod.