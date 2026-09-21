This premium collector’s issue asks whether 30 years of equipment, bait and tactical advances have made carp easier to catch—or simply changed the skills anglers need. Previously unseen photographs capture memorable moments from the late 1980s and ’90s, while Mike “Spug” Redfern relives one of carp fishing’s most colourful periods. Adam Penning rewrites his autumn approach, Shaun Harrison challenges established angling wisdom and Rich Whiting reflects on time well spent beside the water. A head-to-head distance-stick test provides practical buying advice, while detailed guides present Stu Lennox’s Ronnie Rig refinement and Elliott Gray’s quick-change knotless-knot rig, alongside travel, nostalgia and seasonal insights.