This issue reveals Tom Maker’s high-impact “three rods, one spot” method for generating more bites, while Adam Penning explains the Prong Rig that transformed his angling. Shaun Harrison reflects on 45 years in the tackle trade, Oz Holness considers the developments that changed his fishing, and Gary Bayes revisits favourite swims—including one that produced a British record. Richard Stangroom recalls the star-studded Carp Society Junior Carp School of 1997, while travelling and campaign diaries provide further inspiration. Practical coverage includes Oli Davies’ baiting-pole masterclass, high-attraction carp milkshakes, a first test of RidgeMonkey’s FQ1 bivvy and the Ronnie Rig.