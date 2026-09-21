This issue enters the mind of elite angler Myles Gibson as he explains the graft, planning and data collection behind his pursuit of seemingly impossible carp. Gary Bayes discusses Nashbait and the changing industry, while Lewis Porter charts his journey from cash-strapped graduate to fishery owner. Scott Lennox recounts the capture of a record-breaking 64lb-plus American carp, and Kieran Hopkinson embarks on an unpredictable adventure at Cassien. Further features revisit favourite swims, examine the remarkable big-fish year of 2016 and follow an overseas hunt. A detailed social-shelter comparison, wader advice, particle preparation and new equipment round out the issue’s practical content.