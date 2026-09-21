This issue follows Adam Penning through a campaign that finally delivers an extraordinary run of carp. Major interviews feature bait pioneer Gary Bayes, Lewis Porter and Rob Hughes and Simon Crow, who revisit the famous match that transformed their lives 30 years ago. Luke Stevenson presents a watercraft masterclass, Kieran Hopkinson heads to Germany and Henry Lennon recounts three action-packed weeks across eight venues. Tim Paisley continues his journey through carp fishing’s recent history, while nostalgic memories of Carp Society regional meetings recall the pre-social-media scene. A comprehensive wader comparison, fermented-particle guide and new hardware provide plenty of practical inspiration.