This collector’s edition combines modern tactics, memorable campaigns and carp-fishing nostalgia. Lewis Porter offers forthright views on the tackle trade and running his own lake, while Adam Penning reveals a powerful garlic-infused hemp edge. Tim Paisley revisits the defining anglers, captures and personalities of the 2010s, and Richard Stangroom recalls the unforgettable 1999 Fish With The Stars event. Bill Cottam shares three favourite swims, while Kieran Hopkinson recounts an intensely personal campaign culminating in an 86lb giant. Further adventures from Mikkel Lind, Lee Collings and Dave Farmer join practical rig and bait refinements, new equipment and spring hardware.