You need an IMI Level 2 or 3 Electric/Hybrid Vehicle qualification to safely work on high-voltage vehicles; however, our 12-page ‘Instant Expert’ feature will open your eyes to some of the real-world problems faced when EVs fail!

Also in this issue:

Project Cars: Our Range Rover Evoque gets a service, while the Volvo XC90 receives a new timing belt and FEAD system.

Tech Focus: We look at an innovative new concept in producing engine oil, asking: what exactly is re-refined oil?

In the Workshop: A new front subframe is fitted to a 2009 Nissan Qashqai, and we run diagnostics on a 2009 BMW 120d E87.

Buying Guide: Thinking of buying a used Kia Ceed? We find out if it makes a sensible second-hand purchase.