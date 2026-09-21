This issue explores tyre technology, helping motorists understand construction, labelling, maintenance and how to obtain the best value from one of a car’s most important components. A new Range Rover Evoque project begins with the purchase of a high-mileage 2.2-litre diesel at auction, while the Volvo XC90 project tackles steering faults and improves cooling and electrical reliability. Workshop features cover Hyundai Santa Fe front suspension, fitting a Volvo C70 driveshaft and diagnosing a Porsche 911. A major equipment test compares work mats, creepers, seats and stools, while the buying guide examines the Honda Civic Type R. Expert answers and workshop stories complete the issue.