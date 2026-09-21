This issue provides an in-depth guide to fuel, oil and coolant additives, explaining when supplementary treatments can solve problems, prevent wear or simply waste money. Motoring scams also come under scrutiny, including cloned registration plates, fraudulent buyers and fake vehicle-tax messages, with advice on protecting yourself. A practical rustproofing feature applies Lanoguard to a modern vehicle, while the Volvo XC90 project’s diesel injectors undergo professional testing. The Ford Focus ST170 receives Bilstein suspension, electronic diagnostics investigates a Peugeot Partner 1.6 HDi and the buying guide examines the BMW 6 Series. Workshop fixes, paint-restoration products and expert answers complete the issue.