This issue focuses on keeping cooling systems healthy during the summer, covering coolant selection, thermostats, water pumps, electric fans, engine radiators and heat exchangers. Work continues on the Volvo XC90 D5 with inlet-system cleaning and replacement swirl flaps. Hands-on features include fitting rear brakes to a Hyundai Santa Fe, replacing Vauxhall Corsa dampers, dry-ice blasting a BMW X5 and polishing cloudy Maserati Quattroporte headlights. Electronic diagnostics tackles a Mercedes-Benz A-Class, while used-car advice examines the Fiat 500. There are also real-life workshop fixes, readers’ technical questions, auction purchases, expert diagnostic guidance and continuing reports from the team’s own cars.