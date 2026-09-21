This issue investigates paintless dent repair, explaining how specialists remove dents and creases without refinishing—and whether the technique is realistic for home mechanics. A new Volvo XC90 D5 project begins with an auction purchase and an honest assessment of the high-mileage SUV. The Focus ST170 receives polyurethane suspension bushes, while detailed workshop guides tackle a BMW 120d clutch and routine servicing on a Volkswagen up!. Electronic diagnostics focuses on an Audi Q7 3.0 TDI, and the buying guide examines the second-generation Dacia Duster. Readers can also enjoy workshop stories, technical problem-solving, nostalgic discoveries and updates from the magazine’s varied long-term fleet.