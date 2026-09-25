Canal Boat November 2026 explores life on Britain’s waterways and beyond, with features on the restoration of the Wilts & Berks Canal at Pewsham, the hidden history of the Charnwood Forest Canal and a cruise along the River Soar and Leicester Line. The issue follows an autumn voyage through Sweden’s Viking Route, meets boat-cover maker Lena Rodriguez in Lockside Livelihoods, and launches a new Dogs on Board series. Waterway funding, drought challenges, maintenance advice, wildlife, gardening and boating projects also feature.