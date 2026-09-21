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Canal Boat October 2026 celebrates life on Britain’s inland waterways, blending cruising adventures, restoration stories and boating heritage. Readers can explore scenic cruising routes, meet colourful waterways personalities and discover the latest developments in canal restoration and preservation. The issue also features practical boating advice, liveaboard experiences, historic craft, maintenance tips, wildlife encounters and community events, offering inspiration for both experienced boaters and newcomers alike.