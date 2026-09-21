This issue celebrates good food, music and traditional skills afloat. Meet Luke Guilford and explore his floating record shop, enjoy an extract from Fiona Sims’ A Year on the River and discover Oliver Taylor’s passion for handcrafting narrowboat fenders. Historic boating takes centre stage with coverage of the Braunston rally, the remains of two West Country waterways and the dramatic rise and fall of Runcorn Locks. The second part of the Trent & Mersey Canal cruise guide is accompanied by a closer look at engineer James Brindley. There is also seasonal cooking, wildlife, gardening, grounding advice, restoration progress and secondhand boats.