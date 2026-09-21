This issue cruises through tunnels, locks and beautiful Salt country on the first part of an extensive guide to the Trent & Mersey Canal. Meet Paul and Spud, who serve canal-side pizza from their waterside business, and visit the Stafford Riverway Link project as ambitious restoration plans gather pace. A fascinating environmental feature investigates whether canals can help bees thrive at Leeds Dock’s unusual island apiary, while comprehensive coverage captures the boats, community and important discussions at the Crick Show. Readers can also explore Butterley Tunnel, learn about dredging, enjoy seasonal fig recipes and find practical advice on tidal cruising, gardening and hidden boat faults.