This issue celebrates people transforming their dreams into life on the waterways. Meet Paul Smith-Storey, who exchanged life as a magician for boating and painting, and discover whether shared ownership could make a canal boat more affordable. Restoration coverage visits the Montgomery Canal and searches London for three long-lost waterways, while a behind-the-scenes feature explores the traditional craftsmanship used at Stanley Ferry. There is also a guide to electric boating event Electrika and a cruise around the London Ring. Lock-gate engineering, summer wildlife, floating gardens, jerk chicken, breakdown advice, boat restoration and the latest canal news complete the issue.