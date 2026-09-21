This issue explores Britain’s quieter waterways, from the branching rivers and fenland channels of the River Great Ouse to a walk beside the historic Grand Western Canal. Meet liveaboard boater Deaine Duffay and her animal companions aboard Norton, and prepare for the Crick Boat Show with a complete guide to the four-day event. Further features uncover the lost engineering achievement of Norwood Tunnel, explain how hidden culverts protect canals and journey to Sweden for remote lakes and wild encounters. There is also floating-garden advice, Greek-inspired galley cooking, restoration know-how, waterside wildlife, expert guidance and boats for sale.