Canada geese are noble fowl yet a tad taken for granted - we see them in parks more often than in collections. But really they are the regal members of a super group of geese which include the crisply marked barnacle and the lava-coloured nene of Hawaii. This week we profile this goose - and learn that it exists in numerous versions, including king-sized and what’s effectively bantam. That’s all down to Mother Nature, who could teach expert breeders a thing or two! But we do hear from expert breeders, also, on the subject of Lizard, Lancashire and lovely Fife canaries. Plus we learn what magnetic fields are to do with birds, why small birds (and bunnies) fetch big prices, and how to send off a show or sale application online with the greatest of ease!