First reports this week from the 2026 National Exhibition, where for the first time special “bird experts” were health-checking every bird that entered the venue. More excitingly, news of the big winners and the outstanding birds, including some impressive feats from young exhibitors and a repeat triumph for perennial Norwich canary winner Keith Ferry. Back in the aviary world, we learn of two fantastic breedings of rare kingfishers achieved by a Dutch aviculturist. Budgerigar champion Alan Fretten gives us his version of what being a true breeder means. In canaryland, Stuart Mason and Brian Keenan talk us through their agenda and highlights of the month of October. And we hear from a new service that exists to help people with sale and show applications – plus British bird and finch news.