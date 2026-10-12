We all know what a bee-eater looks like… or do we? This week’s cover stars are among the smaller and less familiar species in this fantastic bird family. And they go to prove that there’s a glorious variety among bee-eaters, from those adapted to the lofty forest canopy to the open-country speedsters and the ones that like to perch low, sit and wait. In the latter group are the green bee-eaters, three diminutive species that are numerous in their wild ranges yet under-represented in aviculture. Smaller they may be, but they still dazzle. Glorious colour and variety were also the keynotes at this year’s multi-species finch show in the South-West: feast for hardbill fans, as we hear. And if it’s numbers you want, try Ismir in Turkey, where top judge Simon Tammam officiated last season. Plus: Jason Green, Bengalese, comment and opinion, DEFRA news...