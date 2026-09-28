What's in the issue
The 2026 BS Club Show has been and gone - and what a story! The coveted
best-in-show award went to the well-known Bowker partnership. And these
first-time winners have come right back from near-to-nothing, after a fire some
years ago destroyed nearly all their stock. Read what some very happy Bowkers
have to say in their own words! Our congratulations to them – and
commiserations, meanwhile, to the family and friends of canary legend Derek
Dix, who passed away this month. Derek was the (virtually sole) custodian of
the English cinnamon canary, and this week the breed club pays tribute to the
man who served as its president right until the end. What else? Fifes, Borders,
show-entry, View from the North Downs, some wonderful Brazilian parrots,
zebras, budgies… and much more including some terrific budgie show reports.