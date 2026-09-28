What's in the issue

The 2026 BS Club Show has been and gone - and what a story! The coveted best-in-show award went to the well-known Bowker partnership. And these first-time winners have come right back from near-to-nothing, after a fire some years ago destroyed nearly all their stock. Read what some very happy Bowkers have to say in their own words! Our congratulations to them – and commiserations, meanwhile, to the family and friends of canary legend Derek Dix, who passed away this month. Derek was the (virtually sole) custodian of the English cinnamon canary, and this week the breed club pays tribute to the man who served as its president right until the end. What else? Fifes, Borders, show-entry, View from the North Downs, some wonderful Brazilian parrots, zebras, budgies… and much more including some terrific budgie show reports.