Cage and Aviary Birds #6437 23rd September 2026

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What's in the issue

More moving tributes to the respected and loved birdkeeper Jack Lloyd this week. And how the hobby he loved continues to flourish. Just read the potted 60-year history of the Gloster canary body IGBA – packed with achievements but full of ambition for the breed’s future. Budgerigar maestro Alan Fretten passes on the accumulated wisdom of his 50 years learning practical genetics - gold dust for those of us who find the subject tricky. On a broader scale we profile Asia’s beautiful barbet species and home in on that little tinker the coppersmith. Fabulous birds with perhaps one drawback: their voice. And we consider canary priorities for this bit of the calendar, the temptations of a new birdroom, some products to try, and a duck to admire. Plus updates from the North-East and a rather feathery zebra birdroom!