It’s the Stafford Special this week, so don’t miss your exclusive guide to the 2026 National Exhibition. Arrangements have changed a bit this year, so to find out which door to take your birds to, consult our easy-to-follow floor plan. And of course we have the traditional pre-Stafford messages from our hosts (the Parrot Society) and loyal event sponsors (Johnston & Jeff). We also put this great event in context by looking back 100 years to the National and the fancy of 1926, with a special focus on native birds. As always, this retrospective is a heady blend of high achievement, tall stories, low accusations and level-headed advice! But this issue is special for another reason. After the passing on September 4 of the great British birdman Jack Lloyd, his contemporaries pay tribute to this legend of the fancy (and more follow in future issues.) On top of all that we have in-depth articles on canaries, budgies, finches, parrots – and emus!