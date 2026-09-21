Name the world’s heaviest flying bird! Actually there are multiple candidates, but one is the imposing kori bustard, our cover bird this week. These magnificent creatures hail from the wide savannas of Africa, and in captivity they need the most spacious of enclosures. But they have been kept and even bred by aviculturists. We meet this and other species of large bustard and learn their life histories – and why that “heaviest flying bird” tag is more complicated than you might think. Our other birds in focus this week are all smaller: canary topics cover winter care for Fifes and an introduction a new breed, the Maringa. We consider the bramblefinch and the pied zebra finch, learn about the true costs of running a club, and round up the month in the world of exotic softbills.