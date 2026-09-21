Extra pages this week, as we look forward to the 2026 National Exhibition on October 4! This year, 18 clubs are set to put on show sections, covering almost every variety of exhibition bird. And in this issue they all give the details of their section, including contact info – so now is the time to plan your show team and send off your entry. Let’s make the National a celebration of the fancy in 2026! Our special pages also include a declaration form for exhibitors, drafted by the NCA, which you can use to show that you’re squeaky clean with the biosecurity regs. More colourfully, our cover bird is the dazzling rainbow lorikeet, which Chris Green reckons may now be Britain’s most popular parrot in collections. Also featuring this week: ultra-rare waders, birdkeeping bulletins from both North-East and South-East, an introduction to the collared dove, and expert advice from Bengalese and zebra finch breeders.