This issue is packed with guidance for exhibitors and breeders during a challenging hot summer. Finch keepers can learn about slimming down a show team, the dependable fawn colour and why only four birds may be needed to stage an effective show. Further commentary argues that competition is not everything, while an important update explains changes to event licensing secured by the NCA. Wildlife features examine desert-living birds and the energetic, characterful araçaris—small toucans with plenty of attitude. Rosa Bourke’s parakeets, Robin Restall’s bird art, livefood, seasonal breeding results and the latest news and opinions complete this varied edition.