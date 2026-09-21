This issue delivers practical seasonal advice alongside stories of extraordinary birds and dedicated exhibitors. Canary specialists share July guidance for Yorkshire and Border breeders, while finch keepers consider when young birds need assistance and when nature should be allowed to take its course. Another feature examines which species are most vulnerable to natural disasters. Sound management also comes into focus, with a persuasive case for written records over memory alone. Readers can go behind the scenes at the Canadian National show, encounter the unmistakable seriema and explore colour budgerigars and fostering. Club news, expert comment and reports from across the fancy complete the issue.