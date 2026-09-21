This issue travels from South America to Japan while delivering plenty of practical insight for breeders. Discover how a breed-and-release programme has transformed the fortunes of the red-browed Amazon, and learn why diversifying a canary collection need not make its owner less competitive. A breeding assessment examines the need for more male zebra finches, while the main wildlife feature introduces some of Japan’s most beautiful avian gems. Guest editor Jason Green reflects on friendship within the fancy, complemented by coverage of Gouldian finches, urban birds and memorable moments from the magazine’s past. News, club reports, opinion and conservation developments complete this wide-ranging edition.