This issue explores breeding decisions, bird behaviour and the remarkable science behind avian life. Parrot keepers receive practical advice on when to intervene during breeding, while a colourful wildlife feature journeys through the elusive and musical world of orioles. Expert articles investigate whether fitness and vitality can be inherited and explain why vocal learning involves far more than simple imitation. Seasonal guidance considers the right time to conclude breeding and assesses how the summer heatwave has affected birdkeepers around the UK. Softbills, budgerigars, reader photographs, conservation news and updates from shows and clubs ensure an engaging and varied read.