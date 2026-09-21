This issue puts the Westland Whirlwind in the spotlight, exploring the fast, heavily armed fighter’s brief RAF career and its devastating train-busting attacks behind enemy lines. Discover Britain’s ambitious Armstrong Whitworth AW.169 interceptor concept, follow the RAF Phantom through 24 years of service and examine Messerschmitt’s strange plan to build a jet fighter from Bf 109 components. Dramatic combat history includes Canadian Lancasters confronting the Me 163 Komet and US carrier aircraft striking the Japanese homeland. The detailed Me 309 development story also continues, while aviation news and two free Westland Whirlwind posters complete an absorbing package for enthusiasts.