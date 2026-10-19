Aviation Classics Monthly is a new high-quality magazine dedicated to the legendary aircraft that ruled the skies from World War II through to the end of the Cold War. Each issue features iconic warplanes, from the piston-engine fighters and bombers of WWII, such as the Spitfire, B-17, and Zero – to the jet-powered marvels of the Cold War such as the F-86 Sabre, MiG-21, and B-52 Stratofortress.
With meticulously researched features, rare archival images and specially commissioned art, Aviation Classics Monthly brings to life the engineering and operational histories of these famous machines as well as commemorating the skill and sacrifice of those who built, flew and maintained them.
Whether recounting combat missions, explaining development histories, or reviewing restoration efforts, the magazine honours the crews and the machines that shaped aerial warfare over the decades.
Every issue includes a gatefold eight-page cover with poster artwork suitable for framing.
A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.
Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments
6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments
Single issue
One issue
Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.
If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.
If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.
You have two subscription choices. A Print subscription which means you will receive a printed copy of the magazine posted through your door.
A Digital subscription which means you do not receive print copies. You will have online access to the magazine which can be viewed on the device of your choice, such as a phone, tablet or laptop.
Therefore, you can read your magazines on the go, at any time!
Get access via Pocketmags
To activate your digital subscription, please create a create a Pocketmags account, then log in.
Click the My Library link in the top-right corner of the screen. From the menu that appears on the left-hand side, select Activate Subscription and choose the title of the magazine that you have subscribed to from the dropdown menu.
You will then need to confirm your Customer ID/Order ID as well as your email address. If the title that you purchased is not listed please contact us.
If you require your customer ID to activate your digital subscription, please get in touch with us by creating a ticket.
If you have any further queries relating to digital issues, please see the Help & FAQ page on the Pocketmags website. If you do not find an answer, you can contact them by popping them an email at help@pocketmags.com.
Get access via a branded app
If you are accessing your digital edition via the magazine app or website then please click Restore Purchases and choose the option related to print subscriptions.
Subscription discounts are calculated from the current cover price multiplied by the number of issues in the subscription term, plus a nominal postage charge of £1 per issue for delivery in the UK delivery, from £4 - £5 per issue for delivery in Europe and £4.50 - £6 per issue for delivery in the rest of the world. Click here to review our latest subscription rates.
If you have taken out an offer with a rolling payment, your subscription will automatically start with the next available issue.
If the next issue of the magazine is due on sale in the next couple of weeks, your subscription will start with the issue after.
This is so that we do not start your subscription with an issue that you may have already bought from a store.
If you have purchased with a one-off payment, your subscription will also start with the next available issue. However, you can change this default option by selecting a start issue from the drop-down menu.
A magazine subscription makes a perfect gift for all occasions. It will deliver pleasure to your friend or loved-one all year round.
To buy a gift subscription select the magazine of your choice, you have the option here to create a subscription for someone else "Make this a gift" select this option
Once you have selected your subscription offer select subscribe this will put your order into your basket.
From your basket checkout. You will then be given two address options one for you, the payer and one for the person you wish the subscription to go to.
When paying by credit/debit card or PayPal as your subscription nears its end, we will give you the option of renewing your gift before we offer your recipient the option of buying for themselves. That means that you never again have to worry about choosing a gift for your hard-to-buy-for friends and family!
When paying by Direct Debit your subscription will automatically renew each term until you tell us otherwise.
To renew your subscription online, simply log in to your account.
If you have logged in to your account before then you will be asked for your email address and password.
If you are logging in for the first time, you will be asked for your customer ID, your surname and your postcode. You will find your Customer ID on all renewal communications and on your magazine mailing wrapper.
Once logged in, click the Renew button next to the magazine title and choose how long you would like to renew for, and how you would like to pay, then select Subscribe.
Your renewal order will be added to your basket and then you complete your transaction.
If you have received a renewal letter through the post which provides an offer code, you will not need to enter the code as it has already been applied. All you need to do is click 'renew'.
If you are still experiencing any difficulty in renewing your subscription or if you cannot locate your customer ID then please message us here or call us on 01959 543 747 and we will be happy to help.