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Aviation Classics Monthly

Aviation Classics Monthly is a new high-quality magazine dedicated to the legendary aircraft that ruled the skies from World War II through to the end of the Cold War. Each issue features iconic warplanes, from the piston-engine fighters and bombers of WWII, such as the Spitfire, B-17, and Zero – to the jet-powered marvels of the Cold War such as the F-86 Sabre, MiG-21, and B-52 Stratofortress.

With meticulously researched features, rare archival images and specially commissioned art, Aviation Classics Monthly brings to life the engineering and operational histories of these famous machines as well as commemorating the skill and sacrifice of those who built, flew and maintained them. 

Whether recounting combat missions, explaining development histories, or reviewing restoration efforts, the magazine honours the crews and the machines that shaped aerial warfare over the decades.

Every issue includes a gatefold eight-page cover with poster artwork suitable for framing.

Why you should subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.



Aviation Classics Monthly

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Annual Subscription

12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£47.00
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£3.92 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
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£4.15 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments


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30% saving
£4.17 an issue (incl. postage)
1 Year Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£53.99
25% saving
£4.50 an issue (incl. postage)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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