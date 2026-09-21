Aviation Classics Monthly is a new high-quality magazine dedicated to the legendary aircraft that ruled the skies from World War II through to the end of the Cold War. Each issue features iconic warplanes, from the piston-engine fighters and bombers of WWII, such as the Spitfire, B-17, and Zero – to the jet-powered marvels of the Cold War such as the F-86 Sabre, MiG-21, and B-52 Stratofortress.

With meticulously researched features, rare archival images and specially commissioned art, Aviation Classics Monthly brings to life the engineering and operational histories of these famous machines as well as commemorating the skill and sacrifice of those who built, flew and maintained them.



Whether recounting combat missions, explaining development histories, or reviewing restoration efforts, the magazine honours the crews and the machines that shaped aerial warfare over the decades.

Every issue includes a gatefold eight-page cover with poster artwork suitable for framing.