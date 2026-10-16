Aviation Classics November 2026 explores some of the most fascinating aircraft and operations of the Second World War and Cold War eras. Highlights include the battle-winning career of the Fairey Swordfish, unarmed photo-reconnaissance Mosquitos, the evolution of the early Messerschmitt Bf 109, F-5 combat operations in Vietnam and Vulcan bomber conversions into tankers. The issue also examines secret Luftwaffe projects, post-merger Westland helicopter concepts, P-38 Lightning operations and historic aircraft restoration news.