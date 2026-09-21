celebrates the pioneering aircraft, bold ideas and remarkable people who shaped military aviation. The cover feature explores the combat career and enduring legacy of the English Electric Canberra, Britain’s first jet bomber. Other highlights include the story of the Royal Navy’s Spey-powered F-4K/FG.1 Phantom, the Vulcan years at RAF Scampton, Germany’s first jet fighter competition between the Me 262 and He 280, Harrier trainer development, the Dassault Ouragan and the unusual Convair Convoy Fighter concept. The issue also features restoration news, museum updates and rare aircraft projects.