Aviation Classics September 2026 celebrates landmark aircraft, pioneering technology and military aviation history. Features include the remarkable story of the RAF’s pioneering stealth-inspired BAe Replica programme, an in-depth look at the Douglas F4D Skyray, and the combat legacy of the Hawker Tempest. The issue also explores the F-14 Tomcat’s final years, Avro Vulcan developments, Cold War concepts, restoration projects, historic operations, rare archive photography and the people whose innovations shaped aviation history.