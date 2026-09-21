This issue takes readers into the desert war with the Curtiss P-40 Tomahawk, examining how the shark-mouthed fighter became a formidable opponent over North Africa. Discover Fairey’s ambitious supersonic Delta 2 interceptor proposal, McDonnell’s F2H Banshee and Westland’s little-known post-war fixed-wing fighter projects. There is also a fascinating look at Convair’s pioneering vertical-take-off Model 200, the F-14 Tomcat’s tactical reconnaissance career and the Avro Type 698 prototypes that paved the way for the Vulcan. The concluding investigation into Messerschmitt’s unsuccessful Me 309 reveals why the design failed, while two free Curtiss P-40B Tomahawk posters complete the issue.