This issue celebrates the ultimate Supermarine Seafire, tracing the Griffon-powered fighter’s development, wartime service and final missions with the Fleet Air Arm. Explore the remarkable Vickers Type 559 interceptor proposal, the troubled evolution of Rockwell’s supersonic B-1 bomber and the unforgettable years when the Blue Angels flew the F-4 Phantom II. Further features recreate an extraordinary duel between a Piper Grasshopper and Fieseler Storch, reveal how US F-15 Eagles prepared RAF Harrier pilots for combat, and tell the story of Avro’s pioneering 707 “Baby Vulcans”. The Me 309 investigation continues, with two free Seafire Mk 47 posters included.