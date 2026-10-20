What's in the issue
We very much put the focus on wildlife
photography this issue, revealing the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of
the Year contest and the stories behind these world-beating images. Staying
with big competitions, we also reveal the winners of the architecture round of
International Amateur Photographer of the Year. Other highlights include a look
at how different photographers approach minimalism and a celebration of the
striking colour work of Niall McDiarmid. Our big review this issue is the OM
System PEN, and we also test a trio of new lenses from Sony, Panasonic and
Sigma.