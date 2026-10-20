Amateur Photographer 20th October 2026

Print Single Issue
One Issue
£4.50

Purchase a subscription

From £34.99
View Offers

What's in the issue

We very much put the focus on wildlife photography this issue, revealing the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest and the stories behind these world-beating images. Staying with big competitions, we also reveal the winners of the architecture round of International Amateur Photographer of the Year. Other highlights include a look at how different photographers approach minimalism and a celebration of the striking colour work of Niall McDiarmid. Our big review this issue is the OM System PEN, and we also test a trio of new lenses from Sony, Panasonic and Sigma.