What's in the issue

We very much put the focus on wildlife photography this issue, revealing the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest and the stories behind these world-beating images. Staying with big competitions, we also reveal the winners of the architecture round of International Amateur Photographer of the Year. Other highlights include a look at how different photographers approach minimalism and a celebration of the striking colour work of Niall McDiarmid. Our big review this issue is the OM System PEN, and we also test a trio of new lenses from Sony, Panasonic and Sigma.