What's in the issue

We are proud to be featuring some big names this issue, namely Don McCullin and Alan Schaller. Don, who needs no introduction, made his name shooting the Vietnam war, so this issue focusses on some of his lesser-known work from this landmark cold-war conflict. Alan – arguably the UK’s most talented street photographer – also talks to us about his unique ‘street safari’ project. Other highlights of this packed issue include a look at how three very different photographers approach still life, and we mark the opening of the landscape round of our major contest. Hardware highlights include John Wade’s history of Pentax, and reviews of interesting new lenses from Canon and Lensbaby.