What's in the issue
We are proud to be featuring some big names this
issue, namely Don McCullin and Alan Schaller. Don, who needs no introduction,
made his name shooting the Vietnam war, so this issue focusses on some of his
lesser-known work from this landmark cold-war conflict. Alan – arguably the
UK’s most talented street photographer – also talks to us about his unique
‘street safari’ project. Other highlights of this packed issue include a look
at how three very different photographers approach still life, and we mark the
opening of the landscape round of our major contest. Hardware highlights
include John Wade’s history of Pentax, and reviews of interesting new lenses
from Canon and Lensbaby.