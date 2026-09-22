What's in the issue
If you are in the market for a new camera or
lens, this issue is for you – we reveal the best photo gear as chosen by the
experts from EISA on page 51. We then take a first look at the new Canon EOS R8
Mark II, a great entry level full-frame choice. If you are happy with your
current camera or lens, no problem, as there is plenty else to enjoy, including
the stunning long-exposure landscapes of Ryszard Lomnicki, and we see how
different photographers approach fashion. We also profile the legendary music
photographer Gered Mankowitz, reveal the latest International Amateur
Photographer of the Year winners and review an affordable new Viltrox prime
lens.