What's in the issue

If you are in the market for a new camera or lens, this issue is for you – we reveal the best photo gear as chosen by the experts from EISA on page 51. We then take a first look at the new Canon EOS R8 Mark II, a great entry level full-frame choice. If you are happy with your current camera or lens, no problem, as there is plenty else to enjoy, including the stunning long-exposure landscapes of Ryszard Lomnicki, and we see how different photographers approach fashion. We also profile the legendary music photographer Gered Mankowitz, reveal the latest International Amateur Photographer of the Year winners and review an affordable new Viltrox prime lens.