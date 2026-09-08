What's in the issue
We are coming into very early autumn so it’s a
good time to be brushing up macro skills – top macro shooter Courtney Victoria
shares her secrets. Three photographers also show different approaches to
architecture. It’s getting darker earlier too, so Brian Lloyd Duckett gives a
masterclass on street photography at night. Nostalgia fans will also love Paul
Hill’s recollection of the first photography workshop in the 70s. Hardware
wise, we celebrate a century of Zeiss, and review an important new camera
release – the Canon EOS R6 V. Tamron’s new 16-30mm f/2.8 zoom is also on test
and we mark the latest round of Amateur Photographer of the Year, on people
shots.