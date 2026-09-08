What's in the issue

We are coming into very early autumn so it’s a good time to be brushing up macro skills – top macro shooter Courtney Victoria shares her secrets. Three photographers also show different approaches to architecture. It’s getting darker earlier too, so Brian Lloyd Duckett gives a masterclass on street photography at night. Nostalgia fans will also love Paul Hill’s recollection of the first photography workshop in the 70s. Hardware wise, we celebrate a century of Zeiss, and review an important new camera release – the Canon EOS R6 V. Tamron’s new 16-30mm f/2.8 zoom is also on test and we mark the latest round of Amateur Photographer of the Year, on people shots.