What's in the issue

This issue is very diverse, kicking off with a look at how different creatives approach the increasingly popular genre of boudoir photography. Staying with portraiture, we then profile Dean Chalkley, a noted chronicler of UK youth culture, and also celebrate the people who make the Notting Hill carnival happen (60 this year). Animals make great portraits too, so check out the winners of the Animal Kingdom round of our major contest. Gear highlights include reviews of the latest DxO PureRaw software, along with Nikon’s new 70-200mm lens and an affordable fast prime from Viltrox. Find out how our recent photo walk with OM System went too!