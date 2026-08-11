This issue examines photography’s power to document a changing world. National Geographic photographer James Balog discusses his long-term work recording climate change, while Peter Dench travels inside Belarus to photograph a Victory Day parade behind Europe’s new political divide. Anthony Zacharias explains the energetic visual philosophy of maximalism, and three World Cup photographers share the stories behind memorable sporting images. Equipment coverage includes a full test of Sony’s updated RX10 V bridge camera, the affordable Camp Snap 2, Instax Mini 13 and Manfrotto ONE tripod. John Wade also revisits the surprisingly influential history of Konica, alongside reader portfolios, analogue adventures and digital ISO advice.