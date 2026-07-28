This issue reveals how John Brackenbury captures extraordinary photographs of insects in flight and presents rare images of wartime Britain by pioneering photographer Lee Miller. Three travel professionals discuss favourite pictures, while the winning entries from the black-and-white round of Amateur Photographer of the Year showcase the creative possibilities of monochrome. Andy Westlake delivers an in-depth verdict on the premium Leica SL3-P, accompanied by tests of Neewer’s AS600C LED light, Tamron’s updated 90mm macro lens and Excire Photo 2027 image-management software. Additional reviews cover a versatile Freewell tripod and Peak Design backpack, alongside historic novelty cameras, reader images and emerging underwater photographer Chloé Breheret.