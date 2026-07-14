This issue explores visual storytelling as Welsh photographer Gareth Llewellyn explains how his evocative images attracted a devoted online audience. Three astrophotographers analyse their favourite pictures, while the Maestro UK travel winners and Jacques Henri Lartigue’s lesser-known colour work offer further creative inspiration. A dramatic feature documents a record-breaking Cape-to-Cape expedition through its photographs. Equipment coverage includes Panasonic’s eagerly awaited advanced zoom compact and an affordable Viltrox 35mm F1.8 prime, while John Wade charts the unusual history of swing-lens panoramic cameras. Readers will also find compact-camera bag tests, analogue photography, expert discussion of film and digital sensitivity, a reader portfolio and the latest colourful APOY challenge.